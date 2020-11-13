Matilda Cole's 'The Clouds' Is Driven By The Beauty Of Friendship

Matilda Cole has shared her debut single 'The Clouds'.

The songwriter is only 18 years old, attempting to distill and discern the colossal changes in her life wrought by adolescence.

Music has been a constant for her, but so too has friendship, with the women around her providing a vital support network.

These two aspects intertwine on wonderful single 'The Clouds', her first full release to date.

As a starting point it could scarcely be more emphatic, the hazy, gossamer melodies wrapped around a fully personal lyric.

Amy Becker-Burnett directed the video, which picks on this idea of the bonds between young women developing a life of their own.

Matilda comments...

“'The Clouds' is like a look into my diary when I was 16. The song and the video evoke that kind of hazy pink warmth that’s intertwined with female friendship, first heartbreak and adolescence - paired with the blurred perspective of those feelings that comes with growing up.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joe Puxley

