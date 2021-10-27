Matilda Cole's 'Halloween' Is The Sound Of The Season

UK alt-pop voice Matilda Cole has shared her new single 'Halloween'.

The songwriter's recent single 'Camden' was a brutally honest account of divorce and familial tension, viewed through the eyes of a child.

Refreshingly frank, follow up track 'Halloween' is perfect for this time of the year.

The slight chill to the atmosphere is backed up by those ominous lyrics, which discuss connection and departure.

Once again, Matilda Cole leans on the more honest elements in her artistry, resulting in something hugely beguiling.

She comments...

“Halloween has always been my favourite time of year. I start planning my costumes on October 1st, and force my family to carve pumpkins the second it’s october, so i wanted to write a song about how much i love halloween. Underneath it though, this song is about having to beg someone to be kind to you, and to spend time with you. About how you would do anything to make them stay, just so you’re not alone.”

