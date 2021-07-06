Mathilda Homer Shares Emotive Single 'I'm Sorry'

Mathilda Homer returns with her emotive new single 'I'm Sorry'.

The songwriter's sad-pop formula is rooted in a tender sense of confessional, with each track seeming to come from the heart.

Fresh from her Matt Maltese collaboration 'Rock Bottom', the rising force returns with something new.

'I'm Sorry' is online now, and the song's strength lies in Mathilda's pointed lyricism.

The sparse arrangement is lit up by keyboard elements, with Mathilda Homer presenting a spirit at war against herself.

“It’s about that argument in your brain that stops you from saying exactly what you want,” she says. “You want someone to be able to reach inside your mind or just be able to understand you. Without you having to explain…”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Reuben Bastienne

