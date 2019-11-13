Master Peace Shares Uplifting Single 'Eyes On You'

Master Peace has shared his uplifting single 'Eyes On You'.

The riotous Londoner's new EP 'Love Bites' is out on November 5th, and it shows another side to the songwriter.

Renowned for his raucous live shows, the new EP taps into the gentle euphoria of adolescence, and those coming-of-age experiences.

“This EP is all about tapping into those teenage years, definitely, and all those bands that I loved!” he says.

“It’s a very playful vibe and I guess these tracks are rooted in indie as I wanted people to feel that euphoric feeling you get when you’re a teenager and you’re just hanging out with your mates playing FIFA. Listening to 'Love Bites' should makes you feel those butterflies in your stomach like when you first met your girlfriend or boyfriend. It’s a record about falling in love and that warm fuzzy daze everybody is in between the ages of 17 to 20.”

'Eyes On You' definitely embodies this, a tale of young love and obsession that has a sweet purity to it. The full video is online too - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.