Master Peace Shares Raw New Single 'Night Time'

South London outsider Master Peace has shared his new single 'Night Time'.

The phenomenal live performer played two Clash events earlier this year, previewing his savage, raw material.

Working on a DIY basis, he sits somewhere between crunching punk and South London rap, a kind of accidental Death Grips style noise focussed through a very potently UK-centric vision.

A handful of tracks have appeared online in various forms, but blistering new single 'Night Time' is very much where it all gets real.

Online now it's a superb blast of arid noise, both celebratory and bleak, a salute of sorts to the unhinged behaviour of the afterhours crew.

Completely original, you can check it out now.

