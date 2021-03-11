Master Peace Shares Biting New Single 'Shake Down'

Master Peace has shared his new single 'Shakedown' in full.

Punk meets grime, Master Peace is an underground hero, someone whose live shows simply have to be seen to be believed.

Set to hit the road this November, the rebel voice is due to play key support shows alongside Everyone You Know and Kawala around the country.

New single 'Shakedown' is a key part of his set, tapping into frenzied punk energy while also allowing Master Peace to stretch a little.

Fresh from his 'Public Display Of Affection' EP, it's a bruising return. He comments...

“After playing at festivals over the summer, my shows were brought to life with this song. It has that Punk energy in it and it’s all in the title - Shakedown. The live side of Master Peace is where I get to show my playful side and when I touch the stage it’s exactly that - a shakedown!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Karan Teli

