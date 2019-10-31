Massive Attack Share Audio-Visual EP 'Eutopia'

Massive Attack have shared their new EP 'Eutopia'.

The Bristol legends completed some phenomenal live shows last year, utilising specially commissioned visuals from Adam Curtis.

New EP 'Eutopia' was completed during lockdown, with musicians contributing from three different cities.

The group's first EP since 2016 release 'The Spoils', the new project features collaborations with Young Fathers , Saul Williams and Algiers.

A full audio-visual release, the visuals were steered by 3D alongside Mark Donne and feature references to climate change, universal basic income, and wealth redistribution.

Massive Attack comment:

"Lockdown exposed the best aspects and worst flaws of humanity. That period of uncertainty and anxiety forced us to meditate on the obvious need to change the damaging systems we live by. By working with three experts, we’ve created a sonic and visual dialogue around these global, structural issues; taking the form of climate emergency, tax haven extraction and Universal Basic Income."

