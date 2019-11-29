Massive Aretha Franklin Box Set Confirmed

A huge new box set dedicated to the life and work of Aretha Franklin has been announced.

The new box set is titled simply 'Aretha', and spans 60 years of exceptional work from the Queen Of Soul.

Tracing her roots through to her breakthrough, it moves through the various chapters of the soul icon's work.

The 4-CD and digital collection features 81 tracks, which makes room for 19 previously unreleased recordings, including demos, rarities, and live performances.

Alongside this, a 2-LP and single CD version will be available, released through Rhino on November 20th.

The box set is led by a previously unheard 1966 home demo, featuring Aretha powering her way through 'My Kind Of Town (Detroit Is)'.

Tune in now.

