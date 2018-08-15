Mason Collective Remix Iglesias' 'Disco Inferno'

Mason Collective are a trio of house producers from Manchester, tapping into the city's club culture lineage while seizing the possibilities of the future.

Leaving their mark, the group's gritty approach re-tools house tropes for a 2k18 perspective, adding something fresh along the way.

Iglesias' dancefloor burner 'Disco Inferno' caught their attention recently, with the trio deciding to re-work it in their own image.

Ripping it to shreds, they amplify the energy for a big room house workout, retaining the disco flourishes of the original in the process.

It's a neat re-work, one that ably demonstrates the flavours Mason Collective are capable of bringing. Tune in now.

