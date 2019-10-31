Masego Shares 'Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)'

Multi-instrumentalist Masego dropped surprise single ‘Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)’ with a homemade video.

The pun-influenced track mixes trap-piano, lo-fi beats, and rap, as Masego talks about wanting to chill out, singing: “I just wanna waste some time / I just wanna rest your mind...”

The music video shows Masego relaxing at home, having a Nerf gun fight, dancing in cash, FaceTiming friends, and shooting hoops before taking a nap. When there’s not much to do during quarantine, ‘Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)’ is a perfectly apt motto.

This is the second single the Jamaican-American artist has released his year. In March, he shared ‘King’s Rant,’ and recently celebrated his track ‘Tadow’ receiving an RIAA Gold Certification.

Although there’s been no mention of a forthcoming album, Masego has been keeping fans entertained on YouTube, performing short videos as part of his ‘Wasting Time’ series.

Elsewhere, the saxophonist is sharing sheet music on his Instagram so fans can play along and learn the songs.

Listen to the track and watch the video here.

Words: Caroline Edwards

