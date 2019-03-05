Mase Tears Down Diddys Grammy Speech

Rap star Mase has slated Diddy over his Grammy speech.

The hip-hop mogul spoke before the ceremony, praising the power of the artist in the modern music industry.

Back when he was Puff Daddy the rap artist worked at Bad Boy Records, achieving success alongside Mase.

In an Instagram broadside Mase threw down the gauntlet, tearing apart Diddy's words.

Accusing him of manipulative and immoral business practise, Mase ended by saying: "GIVE THE ARTISTS BACK THEIR $$$"

Check out his statement below.

WHOA! Mase just put Diddy on blast pic.twitter.com/Echmsnc34L — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 31, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.