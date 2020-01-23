Marya Stark Shares Evocative New Song 'Stargazer'

Californian songwriter Marya Stark has shared new song 'Stargazer'.

The artist's otherworldly charm is utterly transcendent, at times leaving you lost for words.

New album 'Sapphire' she describes as "a lucid dream", and it acts as a bridge between our everyday lives and the inner consciousness.

"It is a journey in healing from the grief of ages, and listening to the wisdom in the melting of the glaciers," she says. "I wrote several songs on 'Sapphire' as an exploration of time, about the great love drama of incarnation, and to tell a tale about the power of beauty, awe and wonder."

New single 'Stargazer' epitomises this approach, with Marya reaching upwards to the heavens amid her glacial indie-folk tapestries.

She comments: "This song was inspired by the shocking and cathartic beauty of the Northern Lights. I became obsessed with the natural phenomenon and wanted to write a song about what the experience would be like if the northern lights were happening inside of my being."

Tune in now.

