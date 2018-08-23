Mary Miller's 'H.D.' Has A Coy Beauty

Liverpool's Mary Miller has a staunch sense of independence.

Impossible to fit into any one scene or style, her music borrows from the best of the past to chart a road to the future.

Take new song 'H.D.' Pristine pop with a languid feel, the heavenly atmosphere contains snippets of the 1950s, a kind of sci-fi doo wop sound.

The delivery is completely on point, with Mary Miller snapping ravenously at each word, eager to communicate.

She comments: "'H.D.' is about somebody who talks down to you or undermines you but is quick to change their mind and responding to that by getting so drunk that you stop caring. To say you're 'HD' is like you're on fire, you're free, leaving your consciousness behind."

Tune in now.

Catch Mary Miller at the following shows:

September

27 Liverpool Laurel with support from Mary Miller - Sound Basement

November

16 Manchester Off The Record 2018 - Northern Quarter

