Mary Lattimore Teams With Slowdive's Neil Halstead On New Album

Mary Lattimore has recorded a full album alongside Slowdive's Neil Halstead.

The Californian harpist has crafted an enriching catalogue, but this new move could move her artistry in a distinct and refreshing direction.

New album 'Silver Ladders' was recorded in Cornwall, with the harpiest working alongside shoegaze legend Neil Halstead.

Co-founder of Slowdive, Halstead acts as producer on the project, the pair using his studio on an old airfield on the south coast.

Mary recalls: “I flew on a little plane to Newquay in Cornwall where he lives with his lovely partner Ingrid and their baby. I didn't know what his studio was like, he'd never recorded a harp, but somehow it really worked.”

'Silver Ladders' will be released on October 9th, trailed by the beautiful sounds of new single 'Sometimes He's In My Dreams'.

A song that emphasises the dual nature of their creative relationship, it finds Mary's harp augmented by those distinctly recognisable guitar sounds.

She explains: "It's a song borne from a long improvisation - it was a section we both liked out of a longer piece. After I finished playing, Neil shaped it and looped part of it and then added his dreamy guitar line."

"What started out as simple meandering solo harp with a ricocheting delay got a little deeper and more fully formed with Neil's help. It's probably my favorite part of the record because it's nothing I would've thought to do, having made a lot of music on my own on the past. Plus, that guitar!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rachael Pony Cassells

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.