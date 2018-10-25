Mary Lattimore Steps In To Re-Cast James Heather's Pensive Piano

James Heather's beautiful debut album 'Stories From Far Away On Piano' is still giving up its secrets.

A pensive work, at times sparse, it presented a series of beautiful landscapes hewn from contemporary classical music, with an awareness of left field electronics.

Out now on Ninja Tune offshoot Ahead Of Our Time, the pianist returns to the record to curate 'Reworks', which - as the title suggests - contains new configurations of his work.

Remixes come from Sarah Davachi, DJ Seinfeld, Chihei Hatakeyama, Echo Collective, and Aparde, each finding renewed space in his songwriting.

American harpist Mary Lattimore is a particularly apt choice, with the two instrumental stylists sharing a fondness for introspective musicality.

Her take on James Heather's piece 'And She Came Home' is a subtle, tender performance, a tour de force in suggestion and restrained emotion.

Beautifully chilled, you can check it out below.

