Marvel Announce New Hip-Hop Variants

Marvel has announced a new series of hip-hop styled variant covers.

The comic book powerhouse will link once more with hip-hop heritage, styling a series of incoming issues along the lines of classic rap albums.

So, fans can expect Iron Man standing behind cracked glass for 50 Cent’s 2003 debut 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'; the Punisher echoing LL Cool J’s famous stance on the cover of his 1990 album 'Mama Said Knock You Out'; and Iron Man duelling Maestro, mirroring the cover of GZA’s seminal LP 'Liquid Swords'.

Out on December 7th, it's another neat twist on superhero mythology and hip-hop history. Daniel Fink, Executive Director, Business Development at Marvel, said, “Marvel’s hip-hop variant covers celebrated the music industry in a whole new way, combining the creativity of original album art and the Marvel Universe to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art. We’re excited to collaborate with UMe to bring these variants back for fans of these iconic albums.”

The covers are as follows:

50 Cent, 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ - order LINK

LL Cool J, 'Mama Said Knock You Out' - order LINK

GZA, 'Liquid Swords' - order LINK

