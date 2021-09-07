Marv OTM Links With PsychoYP For 'Rain Dance Chain Dance'

Nigerian polymath Marv OTM hits up PsychoYP for new single 'Rain Dance Chain Dance'.

The new rack is a summer anthem, a hip-hop bouncer packed with the confidence that is coming from Nigerian music right now.

Asserting itself on a global scale, the country is producing some phenomenal rap music, it this is right at the forefront.

Artist and sound engineer Marv OTM bounces back on the new single, matching his buoyant vibe to guest vocals from PsychoYP.

Pilgrim Beats is on the instrumental, with the neat horn lines harking back to those Fela Kuti cuts while staring directly at the future.

It's a mission statement, one that Marv OTM sums up as “young niggas making money and enjoying the fruits of their labour.”

Tune in now.

- - -