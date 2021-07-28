Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan Abum Has Been Sold Off By The US Government

A one-off Wu-Tang Clan album has been sold off by the US government.

'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin' took six years to make, with the American hip-hop crew producing just one copy.

Sold off to the highest bidder, the winning bid was eventually revealed to have come from controversial 'pharma-bro' Martin Shkreli.

The pharmaceutical magnate paid $2 million for the album back in 2015, before handing it over to authorities three years later after being convicted of defrauding investors.

Shkreli bargained for a $7.4 million forfeiture deal as part of proceedings, with his assets being sold off.

This deal meant that US government took control of 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin', which was sold for an amount Shkreli's lawyer affirmed was "substantially more" than he paid for it.

Wu-Tang Clan have not commented on the move. When Martin Shkreli was revealed as the successful bidder in 2015, the group opted to donate "a significant portion" of their proceeds to charity.

