Martin Courtney's 'Sailboat' Surges Towards Happiness

Martin Courtney has shared his biting new single 'Sailboat'.

The song takes the songwriter's work in a more upbeat vein, a chugging indie rocker with a certain early 00s flavour.

An attempt to shrug off ennui and grapple with optimism, 'Sailboat' boasts powerful drums from the Walkmen's drummer Matt Barrick.

Flecked with dreamy indie pop melody, 'Sailboat' is a terrific example of his songwriting. Martin Courtney comments...

“For some reason I always assumed I did not possess a ‘license to rock’. This song is my attempt at some unlicensed rocking. I was extremely fortunate to have Matt Barrick, who drummed on the greatest rock song of the 2000s, ‘The Rat’, on this one. Couldn’t have done it any other way. Lyrically this song is kind of about keeping things in perspective and attempting to stay positive in the face of all of the bullshit. An increasingly difficult task. And I just thought ‘Sailboat’ was a funny name.”

Photo Credit: Sinna Nasseri

