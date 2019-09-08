Martha's 'Move To Durham And Never Leave' Is This Week's Spookily Accurate Soundtrack

North East posi-punks Martha might be on to something, y'know.

The band are an inspirational force - we've long known that - but recent events have put that in full view.

Dominic Cummings' decision to bend lockdown rules as he pleases saw the Tory SPAD drive across the country, secluding himself away on the fringes of Durham.

Later visiting Barnard Castle - just to test his eyesight, nothing serious (obviously) - his attempts to justify that has caused opprobrium across the land.

We're confused, we're angry... and Martha have a spookily accurate soundtrack for this, in the form of 'Move To Durham And Never Leave'.

"Am I the only one with nowhere else to be?" they ask, while also singing: "There’s an emptiness I feel when I’m alone..."

Oddly, the song was released almost exactly six years ago - it was made live on Bandcamp on May 26th, 2014.

As we say, spooky.

Tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://marthadiy.bandcamp.com/album/courting-strong" href="http://marthadiy.bandcamp.com/album/courting-strong">Courting Strong by Martha</a>

