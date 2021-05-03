MarthaGunn Announce New Album 'Something Good Will Happen'

MarthaGunn will release their new album 'Something Good Will Happen' on September 17th.

The much-hyped five-piece have sealed off work on their debut LP, which lands at the end of summer.

Out on September 17th, the 11 track full length is a coming of age of sorts, one that grapple with adulthood and responsibilities.

Abi Woodman explains: “This album is us navigating the relationships of our twenties - the failures and successes. Constantly trying to find out who you are as a person, and constantly growing. You don’t always grow the same as the people you are with. Sometimes you are on the same path as someone, then suddenly you’re not.”

New song 'Giving In' is part of their yearning for connection, with the singer explaining:

“Throughout my life, like most people, I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs, emotionally and mentally. This song came about after we had been away on tour for about a month. I had been quite ill and had to miss a few shows. I felt like I had let everyone down. When I got back off tour, I just felt really low. The one person I turn to when I’m feeling low, is my mum. I sometimes feel guilty for baring all my worries upon her, afraid to be a burden.”

“This song is about trying to hide how you feel from others. I like to come across as a strong woman, and I am, so in those moments of fragility, my biggest fear is people seeing me as weak. I tend to hide away when I feel like that. I eventually told my mum how I was feeling and the feeling disappeared within a few days. It’s so important to share those feelings with someone and talk about them.”

Tune in now.

‘Something Good Will Happen’ tracklist:

Undone

Caught Up and Confused

Giving In

It’s Over

Raising Hell

Lost In The Moment

Minute Of My Time

I Had To Let Go

Holding The Fire

See You Again The Nights Are Long

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.