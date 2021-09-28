Martha Skye Murphy's 'Stuck' Is Strikingly Beautiful

Songwriter Martha Skye Murphy returns with potent new single 'Stuck'.

Each new release from the artist feels genuinely insightful, the work of a striking voice whose emotional worth is truly revelatory.

'Stuck' is her latest endeavour, a bundle of contradictions that somehow reach resolution, as she puts it, "like an apology after a fallout..."

Beautifully rendered, 'Stuck' pivots on her stunning vocal, so expressive and so innately musical.

She comments: "'Stuck' explores online relationships. I wanted to write a song that was triumphant and uplifting despite its subject matter, like an apology after a fallout; a lizard losing its tail to escape its prey, a euthanasia coaster… to create the feeling of spinning endlessly and the euphoria of dizziness as the subconscious mind anticipates nausea."

Produced by Ethan P. Flynn, 'Stuck' is out now on Harpenden based tastemaker label Practise Music.

Tune in below.

Catch Martha Skye Murphy at Live At Leeds (October 16th) and Pitchfork London (November 14th).

