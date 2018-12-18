Martha Reveal New Album 'Love Keeps Kicking'

DIY heroes Martha are set to release new album 'Love Keeps Kicking' on April 5th.

The band have hooked up with Big Scary Monsters for the release, which features 11 finely honed punk-pop belters.

Out on April 5th, it's their third album to date, and finds Martha whittling their DIY guitar pop into some unusual, empowering shapes.

The title cut is online now alongside a typically huge batch of live dates, and it comes backed with visuals that reference 50s B-movies.

Directors Ben Epstein and David Combs explain: "We wanted to do an old sci-fi alien invasion pastiche and create a threat that no one can outrun, because as the song implies, at some point or another, we all feel the harsh sting of heartbreak. And what better metaphor is there for the inevitability of a broken heart than the swift kick of a giant disembodied foot? It basically wrote itself."

Tune in now.

Catch Martha at the following shows:

April

16 London The Garage

20 Manchester Manchester Punk Fest

26 Bristol Exchange

27 Brighton West Hill Hall

28 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

May

3 Glasgow Mono

5 Leicester Handmade Festival

