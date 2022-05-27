Martha Reject The Past With New Single 'Please Don't Take Me Back'

Martha return with new single 'Please Don't Take Me Back'.

Out now, the single is available digitally, with a full seven inch pressing landing on June 24th.

On the flip, Martha have recorded a cover of much-loved Anglo-Australian indie pop combo Allo Darlin.

'Please Don't Take Me Back' erupts with energy, the band's pop-punk roots showing through.

The production leans towards that rich indie pop lineage, while the lyrics aim to dismiss nostalgic views of the past.

Martha explain...

“The past was absolutely terrible. Don't get us wrong, the present is also absolutely terrible, but that almost instantly becomes the past anyway, so we can quickly file it under 'the past'” says the band. “The really good news is that the future appears to have been totally cancelled by the loathsome politicians, oligarchs and CEOs hell bent on destroying the planet and all life on it, so we probably won't have to put up with this garbage for much longer anyway. Please don't take me back.”

Tune in now.

Catch Martha at the following shows:

November

18 Nottingham Metronome

19 London EartH

20 Manchester Rebellion

26 Bristol The Exchange

27 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

December

2 Sunderland POP Recs

3 Glasgow Mono

