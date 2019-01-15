Martha Ffion's 'Kennedy Hair' Is A Super Catchy Slice Of Bittersweet Pop

Irish-born and Glasgow-based, Martha Ffion's observational ability is priceless.

Lyrically she's shrewd, witty, and cuts right to the bone, while her melodic sense makes each song open, impish, and incredibly infectious.

Working with Lost Map Records, new single 'Kennedy Hair' is a super catchy slice of bittersweet pop, available shortly as a postcard, of all things.

Part of a series of postcard releases by the label, 'Kennedy Hair' actually references It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia while critiquing post-Brexit politics.

“I wrote ‘Kennedy Hair’ after the Brexit referendum result,” she explains, “when Nigel Farage said it was ‘Britain’s Independence Day’ and that we should all be out celebrating. I was wallowing and feeling resentful towards all the politicians of the hour who are manipulating the truth/people to an extraordinary degree for personal gain.”

“There’s a bit in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia where the gang decide that Dennis should run for a government position because he has 'Kennedy hair' and will therefore impress voters. I thought that captured the message of the song wonderfully so it became the title.”

“Musically, it was nice to be more playful. I wanted the track to have a bit of a corny 'musical theatre' feel – with lots of different emotions and dynamics conveyed. Chris McCrory (who produced it) and I had fun with some 70s-Bowie-inspired production.”

Tune in now.