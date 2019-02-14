Marsicans Soar On New Single 'Little Things'

Leeds indie pop risers Marsicans soar on their new single 'Little Things' - tune in now.

The band are on the crest of a wave, playing huge shows alongside The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs and more.

With festival season in full swing the band hit the studio to focus on something new, working with producer Mickey Dale.

New single 'Little Things' is the sparkling result, with the final mix overseen by the multi-Grammy award winning duo of Fernando Lodeiro (Paul McCartney, Vampire Weekend) and Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, Imagine Dragons).

A summer-fresh return, 'Little Things' is a bold, buoyant piece of indie pop, with Marsicans growing in ambition with every note.

Surging towards the finale, it's about embracing the tiny aspects that make life worth living.

Rob Brander explains:

"'Little Things' is a song about the little things in life that keep you going. It began in rehearsal when James played us a frenetic guitar riff, accompanied by a lyric about being ‘lost in the bread aisle’. We didn’t worry too much about structure, letting the energy in the room dictate where we should take the song next."

"We ended up with lots of twists and turns - and quite a lot of grit in places. The lyrics were finished over a cup of tea at (drummer) Cale’s, after an enjoyable writing process which featured lists of things that made us all happy. There were some gems that never made the cut, like a line about dropping your toast and it landing butter-side up."

"As always, our producer Mickey Dale helped us get the best out of the tune in the studio, on a healthy diet of poppadoms, and our friend Fern (Grammy-winning producer/mixer Fernando Lodeiro) delivered a mix that had us all totally buzzing."

Tune in now.

Catch Marsicans at the following shows:

July

6 Gloucester Barn On The Farm

21 Sheffield Tramlines

26 Oxford Truck Festival

August

2 Leicester 110 Above

3 Hull Humber Street Sesh

10 Lincoln Beyond the Woods

31 Bingley Weekender

Photo Credit: Jake Haseldine

