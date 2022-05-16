Marshall Harner Shares New Album 'When The Night Was Just The Time When We Could Fall Asleep' In Full

Marshall Harner has shared new album 'When the Night Was Just the Time When We Could Fall Asleep' in full.

Out now, the record merges hip-hop production elements with soulful R&B, adding layers of pop colour, too.

A broad, wide-ranging project, the record affords Marshall Harner space to find true expression.

Hailing from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Marshall Harner has built his vice across a flurry of releases, with last year's 'Daydream' going viral.

Luminous production aligned to emotive songwriting, the songwriter - and producer - shoots from the heart.

He comments...

'When The Night Was Just The Time When We Could Fall Asleep' is an album that embodies what the past two years of my life have been. Many of the songs cover past relationship experiences, substance abuse and my relationship with my family. Most of the lyrics are very confessional, as I used the songs as a way to get some things off my chest. Overall, this album is about wishing for simpler times.

Tune in now.