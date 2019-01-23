Marry Waterson, Emily Barker Combine On 'Twister'

Marry Waterson and Emily Barker just seem to work well together.

One is an English folk voice, the other an Australian soul songwriter, but together they traverse style and geography to truly connect.

New album 'A Window to Other Ways' arrives on March 29th, a warm, endearing, endlessly humane collaboration between two potent voices.

We're able to share album cut 'Twister' and it's a folk-hewn gem that owes a debt to serendipity.

The two were attending a songwriting workshop held by Kathryn Williams, and meant to send a demo to each other across Whatsapp.

Landing in the full group chat, Adem Ilhan then picked it up and added some additional string elements.

Marry explains: "Adem added some wonderful, weird cello parts and sent it back to us. This confirmed what Emily and I had already decided: that we’d love Adem to produce the album..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.