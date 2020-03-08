Marlon Williams Links With Kacy + Clayton On New Project

Marlon Williams teams with Kacy + Clayton on a new project.

The New Zealand songwriter has developed a close friendship with the Americana pairing, something that has blossomed into a studio endeavour.

Debut collaboration 'Plastic Bouquet' is out on December 11th, an 11 track affair recorded in Saskatoon, SK and Nashville, TN.

Out this winter, it's led by beautiful new single 'I Wonder Why', the perfect fusion of their twin approaches.

Marlon's songwriting interlinks with the instrumentation of Kacy + Clayton, with each seeming to be pushed into a fresh sphere.

Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Janelle Wallace

