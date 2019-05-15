Mark Ronson Unveils Interactive Instagram Video

Mark Ronson and King Princess have starred in a new interactive Instagram video.

The world first video focusses on new song 'Pieces Of Us' and it utilises fresh aspects of the Instagram programming.

Utilising Instagram stories, it's constantly refreshing, meaning that each user gains a different experience.

The video features AR effects, while fans will be able to engage and react using polls, lyric stickers and seguing new Augmented Reality filters into their own Stories.

