Mark Ronson Unveils Interactive Instagram Video

Featuring King Princess...
Robin Murray
News
21 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 21 · 08 · 2019
0

Mark Ronson and King Princess have starred in a new interactive Instagram video.

The world first video focusses on new song 'Pieces Of Us' and it utilises fresh aspects of the Instagram programming.

Utilising Instagram stories, it's constantly refreshing, meaning that each user gains a different experience.

The video features AR effects, while fans will be able to engage and react using polls, lyric stickers and seguing new Augmented Reality filters into their own Stories.

Check it out HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Mark Ronson
King Princess
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next