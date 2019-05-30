Mark Ronson Links With Camila Cabello On 'Find U Again'

Mark Ronson links with pop icon Camilla Cabello on new single 'Find U Again'.

The producer is gearing up for the June 21st release of new album 'Late Night Feelings', a collaboration-heavy set of what he terms "sad bangers".

Fresh from working with the likes of Miley Cyrus and MØ, Mark Ronson links with Camilla Cabello for his latest epic.

'Find U Again' is online now, and it also features co-production and co-writing credits for Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, who is low-key becoming a sought after name in pop's Big Leagues.

Check it out now.

'Late Night Feelings' will be released on June 21st. Photo Credit: Collier Shorr

