Mark Lamar Arrested On Charges Of Common Assault, False Imprisonment

Former host of Never Mind The Buzzcocks Mark Lamarr has been arrested on charges of common assault, false imprisonment.

The comedian hosted the popular quiz show between 1996 and 2005, while also presenting popular shows on BBC Radio 2 until 2010.

Metropolitan Police report that the broadcaster - real name Mark Jones - has been arrested and charged with common assault and false imprisonment.

Mark Lamarr has not commented on the charges, and will appear before magistrates in Uxbridge, West London, on October 2nd.

