Mark E. Smith's Old House Has Gone Up For Sale

Mark E. Smith's old house in Prestwich has gone up for sale.

The property in Prestwich was The Fall frontman's final home, and a listing went online through Clive Anthony Sales & Lettings earlier today.

The listing quickly went viral amongst Fall fans - many of Mark and his former partner Elena Poulou's possessions are clearly visible.

Books, clothes, a tape recorder, a writing desk, and more have been left behind; speaking to theQuietus , the estate agents confirmed that any items would have to be removed by the musician's family.

Certainly, these items are much too valuable to be simply placed in refuge - the possibility of final Mark E Smith writing, or indeed music, is certainly tantalising, beyond the emotional connection his loved ones would have to these items.

The move sparked discussion online, and - curiously - the listing was removed a few moments ago.

Clash contacted Clive Anthony Sales & Lettings, and we're waiting on clarification.