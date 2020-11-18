MARINA's Subversive Single 'Man's World' Is A Salute To Feminine Power

MARINA has shared her new single 'Man's World'.

The Welsh-born artist's 2019 album 'Love + Fear' opened a fresh chapter, the first under her own name.

New single 'Man's World' is a subversive return, with the title refuted by its all-female cast.

Helmed by MARINA, sessions included production from Grammy nominee Jee Decilveo, and engineering from Emily Lazar.

Visuals were constructed by an all-female team, led by acclaimed filmmaker/photographers Alexandra Gavillet and Coughs.

Out now, it's a bold pop manouevre, one that will be aided by remixes from MUNA, Empress Of, and more.

So, check out 'Man's World' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.