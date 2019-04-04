Marina Surprises Fans With 'Love'

Marina has shared her eight song collection 'Love'.

The pop star is set to return on April 26th, with her new album ‘LOVE + FEAR’ due to be released through Atlantic.

In a surprise move Marina has decided to share the first half of the project, placing eight song collection 'Love' online.

It's a rich, colour-laden selection, rooted in Marina's voice but always looking outwards - in all, 'Love' features collaborations with Joel Little, Captain Cuts, Oscar Görres, Erik Hassle, Noonie Bao and Joe Janiak.

Tune in now.

Catch Marina at the following shows:

April

29 Newcastle O2 Academy

30 Glasgow O2 Academy *SOLD OUT*

May

3 London Royal Albert Hall as part of the Albert Sessions *SOLD OUT*

7 Bournemouth O2 Academy

9 Birmingham O2 Academy

10 Manchester Apollo *SOLD OUT*

