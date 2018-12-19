MARINA Ends Her Silence With 'Handmade Heaven'

Marina Diamandis is a multi-award winning, platinum-selling artist, someone who lived for music.

But then, she stopped. It's been four years since the last Marina & The Diamonds record, a release that sparked a three year hiatus from music.

Sometime last year, though, the urge returned, and MARINA - sans Diamonds - went into the studio to work with Grammy award winner Joel Little.

Bold new single 'Handmade Heaven' is the first fruits of their labour, and it made its way to the web a few hours ago.

Sophie Muller directs the striking, snowbound clip, one that features a fragile, human, but emphatically creative MARINA.

“In this handmade heaven, I come alive...”

Tune in now.

