Marina Allen's 'Oh, Louise' Is Wonderfully Enticing

Marina Allen pours every ounce of her being into her music.

A songwriter is rare skill and intensity, the California based talent seems capable of shaking the ground beneath your feet.

Debut album 'Candlepower' will be released on June 4th - order it HERE - and it's the broadest example yet of her artistry.

A rich, vivid experience, it's led by her wonderfully enticing new single 'Oh, Louise' and its intoxicating video.

Comparisons could be made to Joni Mitchell or Laura Nyro, but there's a certain singular warmth that Marina Allen engineers in her work.

This quality is brought to the surface in the clip, which is a tantalising vision of what's in store on her new album.

Tune in now.

'Candlepower' will be released on June 4th.

Photo Credit: Kristy Benjamin

