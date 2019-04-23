Marika Hackman Throws Off Expectations With 'i'm not where you are'

Marika Hackman has reached a new phase in her life.

The songwriter entered the studio recently, aiming to channel some potent feelings in her life in a new way, in a fresh manner.

Deploying synthesisers at the centre of her sound, Marika Hackman then began picking at the emotional scars that litter the surface of her skin.

New single 'i'm not where you are' is the result. Co-produced by David Wrench it lyrically deals with a break up, but it flips these messages around to depict something incredibly lonely, introspective and self deprecating..."

She says ‘i’m not where you are’ “is about breaking up with people, or self-sabotaging relationships. That feeling of not trusting ones emotions because you can’t seem to get to the same place as the other person.”

“On the surface it seems like an arrogant ‘everybody falls in love with me’ kind of song but it's actually incredibly lonely, introspective and self deprecating...”

A bold return, 'i'm not where you are' finds Marika Hackman throwing off expectations on a remarkable new single.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.