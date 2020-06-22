Marika Hackman Launches 'Covers' Record

Marika Hackman will release new album 'Covers' on November 13th.

The songwriter created the record during lockdown, picking out some of her favourite songs and reinterpreting them.

Out on November 13th, it features a diverse cast of original artists, ranging from Air to Grimes via Sharon Van Etten, Radiohead, Muna, and The Shins.

Marika explains...

“When it comes to covers, I like to pick songs which I have been listening to obsessively for a while. It gives me a natural understanding of the music, and lets me be more innovative with how I transform it.”

The project opens with a new take on 'Realiti' by Grimes, inverting Claire Boucher's electronic template for some introspective acoustic balladry.

Check out 'Realiti' below.

Photo Credit: Luka Booth

