Marika Hackman Announces New Album 'Any Human Friend'

Marika Hackman has announced plans for her new album 'Any Human Friend'.

The songwriter staked her return with excellent new single 'i'm not where you are', a song that sculpted the collapse of a relationship with stunning accuracy.

The single will be followed by a full album, with Marika confirming the LP news alongside a full British tour.

New album 'Any Human Friend' lands on August 9th, and it comes complete with some daring artwork (up top).

'i'm not where you are' has just received the video treatment, which you can check out below.

Catch Marika Hackman at the following shows:

September

21 Bristol Thekla

23 Glasgow Oran Mor

24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

25 Manchester Band On The Wall

26 London Islington Assembly Hall

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.