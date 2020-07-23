Marie Davidson's 'Renegade Breakdown' Is Simply Outstanding

Marie Davidson has shared her new song 'Renegade Breakdown'.

The Montreal based artist breaks with the past for her next project, uniting with two close friends as Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu.

Expecting blistering 80s leaning jammers, frisky pop moves, and reconstituted club tropes, all spun around a saucy French-Canadian vocal.

L'Œil Nu - in reality Pierre Guerineau and Asaël R. Robitaille from Essaie pas - forge new pathways with Marie, resulting in new album 'Renegade Breakdown'.

The album lands on September 25th, but the title song is online now, and it's a bruising, intimidating, completely outstanding introduction.

The spoken word vocal broods amid the bruised synths, stating:

"There are no money makers on this record - this time I am exploring the loser's point of view..."

Tune in now.

