Marie Davidson Announces New 'So Right' EP

Marie Davidson is set to release new EP 'So Right' later in the year.

The electronic musician's album 'Working Class Woman' earned widespread plaudits on its release earlier in the year, marking the full flowering of the producer's talents.

With the past 12 months bringing a plethora of live shows, Marie Davidson has now gathered together a number of new tracks as a full EP.

'So Right' will be released on November 30th, with entrancing lead song 'La Ecstase' available to stream online now.

Constructed alongside Lamusa II, 'La Ecstase' has the feeling of early morning, moving and stretching those limbs for the first time.

Half-sung in French and half-sung in Italian, it's online now alongside the Silent Servant remix. Tune in below.

Catch Marie Davidson at London's XOYO on November 23rd.

For tickets to the latest Marie Davidson shows click HERE.

