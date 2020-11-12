Marie Dahlstrom's 'Rising' Is A Feast Of Collaboration

Marie Dahlstrom links with Aligo and Dan Diggas on new single 'Rising'.

The trio link for new EP '4InARow', matching three unique talents in one creative space.

Out on January 15th, the EP sluices together boom-bap rhythms, soulful R&B melodies, and some biting lyricism.

Take new single 'Rising'. A finesse'd collaboration that allows Marie to make her voice heard, it also provides apt platforms for Aligo and Dan Diggas.

Aligo comments: "'Rising' to me feels like the song you hear at the end of a good movie. It tells the second chapter of a love story after the initial spark: Honeymoons and bright flames."

"An ode to people in love, the lyrics definitely put you in that feel good space and remind the people that might not be in love at the moment, that there is something for everyone out there. It's about when the moment comes and the temperature rises."

Marie Dahlstrom adds: "Dan's beat reminded me a bit of butterflies in the stomach when I’m love, and that’s what went on to inspire my lyrics for the track."

Tune in now.

