Marie Dahlstrom, Aligo, Dan Diggas Outline New '4InARow' EP

Marie Dahlstrom teams up with Aligo and Dan Diggas on a new collaborative EP.

Out on January 15th, the '4InARow' EP finds the Danish electronic talent mingling alongside London's Dan Diggas and Canadian rapper Aligo, allowing those three voices to blend together.

It's a tantalising mixture - Marie's ice cool take on digi-pop is a world away from Aligo, for example, but there certainly seems to be common ground.

Lead single 'Fall Down' is out now, and it's restrained, minimalist appeal captures an evocative glimpse of late-night R&B.

The luxurious production underpins those stellar vocals, with Marie Dahlstrom commenting...

"'Fall Down' is an ode to arguments that can be common at times, but left untreated could ruin a relationship. Like autumn, this song is a transition period to a colder and more challenging part of the year and symbolic of the changes that can occur when this happens in relationships: 'consequences get the best of you'".

Tune in now.