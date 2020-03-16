Marianne Faithful "Stable" Following COVID-19 Treatment

Cultural icon Marianne Faithful is the latest musician to have contracted COVID-19.

The singer rose to fame as a teen icon in the '60s, before being drawn into the web of the Rolling Stones through her relationship with Mick Jagger.

The '70s brought immense hardship in the form of addiction and homelessness, before her reinvention with the 'Broken English' album.

Marianne has revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Close friend Penny Arcade broke the news on Facebook, before informing NME that Marianne is “stable and responding to treatment”.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London,” a spokesperson added.

“She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Penny Arcade wrote on Facebook: “She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithfull, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy.”

Find the full message below.

All our love to Marianne Faithful and her family at this time.

