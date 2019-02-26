Marian Hill's 'like u do' Has A Bittersweet Innocence

Marian Hill is a partnership, a project that finds two people working in sync.

There's a clear chemistry to their songwriting, from the production to the arrangement to those beaming vocals.

Producer Jeremy Lloyd links with singer Samantha Gongol, and each new release, each new project takes them closer to their goal.

New single 'like u do' drops shortly, and finds Marian Hill operating with a bittersweet innocence, so astute but also intoxicating.

The coy vocal has a poignant edge to it, while the sparse electronics strip away pop tropes to find something human underneath the machines.

"You have to write bad songs to write good songs," they comment. "That's a crass way of putting it, but not only is songwriting a numbers game (the more songs you write, the more will have a chance of being better), it's a reactive process."

"‘like u do’ was written directly in reaction to our getting tired of writing darker, slower songs for several weeks - it felt like a massive breath of fresh air when we finally found it. The beat came together in minutes and soon we went from writer's block doldrums to bouncing around the studio - when Sam sang the hook for the first time it felt so easy and natural."

Tune in now.

