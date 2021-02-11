Mariah Carey, Khalid Working On New Christmas Single

Mariah Carey and Khalid will join forces for a new festive banger.

Mariah Carey inaugurated the season of goodwill on November 1st, with a social media meme soundtracked by her perennial Christmas smash 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

This year could produce another smash, with the R&B queen aligning herself with Khalid.

New single 'Fall In Love At Christmas' is out on November 5th, and it also features gospel great Kirk Franklin.

A short clip online indicates it's a soulful soundtrack to Yule tide - check out a preview below.

Photo Credit: Tung Walsh