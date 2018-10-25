Maria Somerville's Patience Fuels 'Eyes Don't Say It'

There's something about the west coast of Ireland that seeps down into the soul.

Perhaps it's staring out into the Atlantic, and knowing that in front of you lies almost endless blue ocean, for mile after mile after mile.

It inspires a certain sense of stillness; behind you lies tradition, community, and in front of you lies, well, practically nothing.

This balance appears in the music of Maria Somerville, an Irish artist whose roots in Galway stretch back a long way.

Working with striking patience, the Dublin-based artist's incoming EP is dynamic, at times almost ambient, but always hopelessly beautiful.

We're able to share 'Eyes Don't Say It', an extraordinary piece of music that recalls Grouper's innate stillness, while the hypnotic visuals were built by Dublin based photographer and videographer Cáit Fahey.

Maria Somerville is set to take her live show out on the road alongside Girls Names - watch the video for 'Eyes Don't Say It' below, then check out a short Q&A with Maria after the jump...

You’re based on Ireland’s west coast, what impact does the landscape and history of this area have on your work?

I never set out to write with the intention of place but it’s naturally always there and has informed the work. It allows me to arrive at the truth in the writing process which is always the ultimate goal I guess. It’s definitely a foundation to come back to even when I’m not there physically. As well as the landscapes it’s the people there. Its untouched. An open and peaceful mind is innate. There's so much folklore and traditions, song and storytelling.

Your debut record is incoming, what connects these pieces of music?

Across the tracks there are probably some themes that tie things together, a healing process of sorts. The darkness is the duality to the light. A comfort with the uncomfortable. Arriving at a place of calm. The yin and the yang. It’s a mixture of song form and non song. The thread also being the voice and instrumentation of guitars, synths, drum machines.

Where do you record? Do you collaborate with anyone?

All the recordings start in my bedrooms between Cornamona and Dublin and a studio I rent with friends. Thanks to Brendan Jenkinson on this one and Cáit Fahey on the visual work. Recently, a residency I did on Inis Oírr an island off the west coast prompted new work. It made me realise the importance of conversation and community and how that can affect the work in a positive way. It's nice to get off the mainland.

‘Eyes Don’t Say It’ is a remarkable first release, what prompted its creation? And how do you feel it links to your work as a whole?

It’s the first track on the release which ties in as a whole for sure. The trajectory of themes on the record.

There’s a lingering sense of something ‘Irish’ here, in a way we find difficult to pin down. Do you feel that with your work?

I am Irish so I am naturally influenced by everything around me - music, culture, landscape.

You’re about to tour with Girls Names, what can expect from the live show? Will there be additional visuals, for example?

Thank you to Girls Names for bringing me along! It’s my first EU tour. I’m doing these solo solo with guitar and sampler.

And finally, what can we expect from you in 2019? Will there be further release?

Yes more music to come in 2019.

- - -

