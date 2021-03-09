Maria Domark Shares Rule-Breaking EP 'Flawless'

Maria Domark has shared her new EP 'Flawless' in full.

Relocating to Israel from Saint Petersburg as a child, Maria Domark was thrown into a multi-lingual environment, a mosaic of culture and noise.

Using music as a means to navigate this realm, her extra-sensory pop approach was forged from this outsider tendency.

Out now, her rule-breaking EP 'Flawless' collects five bold, future-facing alt-pop missiles.

'Haunted' has become a breakout moment, a song that emerged from a few half-strummed guitar notes, bridging a period of self-doubt in her life.

She comments: "The melody for 'Haunted' just popped into my head while playing guitar, it was the beginning of the lockdowns and I felt completely lost. I had just stopped modelling and dropped my old manager and didn’t know what's coming next."

"One line that I wrote for the songs guides me ever since - 'No one is coming for me'. This song changed me for the better, it was the first song I wrote on my own, it made me start producing and set this whole project in motion."

Out now, you can check out Maria Domark's 'Flawless' EP in full:

