MARIA Die RUHE Learns To Accept Herself With 'Skin'

MARIA Die RUHE return with new single 'Skin'.

The avant-pop artist is adept at world-building, but she combines with this a visceral, explicitly honest approach to her lyricism.

The results are often startling, with MARIA Die RUHE specialising in placing the listener on the backfoot.

New single 'Skin' details her attempts to locate acquiescence with her own body - as a woman, she's been fed unrealistic expectations through media for some time.

Growing up, she disliked her body, and its only with adulthood that she's been able to push back against this, and say that she is beautiful.

MARIA Die RUHE comments...

"I disliked my body for the longest period of my life for different reasons. I was always ashamed of getting undressed first in school sports, later with lovers. A lot of women share this phenomenon. This is insane."

"Today, I know that I am perfect as I am and beautiful. Do you like this vehicle you were born into? Your body? Your body is a magical machine with incredible functions and huge abilities to learn, develop, change. It is always there for you. You are your body and your body becomes the thoughts you are giving to it. With ‘SKIN’, I am rounding up my life and travelling the transformation of making peace with my body and loving and nurturing it as it is. My body. The only one I have in this life."

Bold avant-pop music that twists and turns of its own volition, the energising creativity that drives 'Skin' is simply overwhelming.

